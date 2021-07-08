Eventide Fairmont in Moorhead to relocate 50 people

A pipe leak and extensive water damage led to the final decision.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A recent pipe leak at Eventide Fairmont senior living community has the facility discontinuing its services.

Extensive water damage led to the final decision by the CEO who says the plan to move was already in the works.

A total of 50 people who’ve called the place home will be relocated to other facilities over the next 90 days.

The CEO says the building no longer serves the needs of its people saying there are not enough amenities, such as kitchen and common spaces.

“We’re working individually with every resident. We have a number of opportunities. It’s making sure that they are given the time and assistance that they need. Giving them options as well, it’s not just an Eventide move there could be other options in the community that aren’t Eventide,” Eventide President & CEO Jon Riewer said.

Eventide will pick up the moving expenses.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and will be put up for sale.