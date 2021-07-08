Pedal It Forward gives kids bikes at little or no cost

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bike sharing program aims to provide a sense of freedom to local kids throughout the FM metro.

The FM Pedal It Forward organization is a bike recycling program and are looking for as many gently used bikes and helmet donations to lend them out to children in need.

The way the program works is local youth who receive the bikes will be able to keep and ride them for the duration of the summer and when fall comes around the bikes will be collected to be redistributed all over again when springtime rolls around.

“We thought it was a great way to provide bikes to kids that might not otherwise have the financial means to get those bikes. Everybody knows that’s ever had a child use a bike, the season for kids is usually two years at best just because kids grow so fast and bikes can be expensive,” Jon Eisert from FM Pedal It Forward said.

The program plans to lend out the bikes for little to no cost.

