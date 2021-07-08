President Biden Taps Gov. Tim Walz to Co-Chair Council of Governors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been appointed co-chair of the Council of Governors along with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The appointments made by President Joe Biden.

The Council consists of 10 bipartisan governors and is responsible for advising the secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security, and the White House Homeland Security Council on matters related to the National Guard and civil support missions.

Walz served nearly 25 years in the Army National Guard achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

He was the highest-ranking enlisted service member ever to serve in Congress.