Minnesota rescue urges people to contact city officials about loose rabbits in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Minnesota-based animal rescue is asking people to stop contacting it regarding the loose rabbits in Moorhead.

In a Facebook post, Rabbit Rescue of Minnesota says it’s well aware of the problem, but that “There is not a rescue in [Minnesota] that has the resources, funds or the room to accommodate all of these poor little victims of human negligence and neglect.”

The organization is urging people to contact city officials and “put the pressure on.”

