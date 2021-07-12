Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux to Get Rough Rider Awards On Wednesday

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Lamoureux twins are finally getting their North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Awards this week.

Gov. Doug Burgum will present the award to Monique and Jocelyne Lamoureux on Wednesday in Grand Forks.

That is the where the twins grew up, played for the University of North Dakota women’s hockey team and live now.

They went on to be a part of the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

Burgum announced the Lamoureux twins as the 45th and 46th recipients of the Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest honor, in June 2020.

The formal presentation has been delayed because of the pandemic.

A public ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks.

It is free and open to the public.