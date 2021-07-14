Giant goldfish recently found in Minnesota lake causing concerns

MINNESOTA & NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – “From parakeets to rabbits to goldfish,” recalled North Dakota Game and Fish Biologist Doug Leier; we’re hearing more and more these days about unwanted pets ending up on the streets.

Well, unwanted pet goldfish are ending up in public lakes.

That’s a problem because, “We get concerned about the potential for viruses, the potential for disease and a disruption of the natural ecosystem,” Leier explained.

The City of Burnsville, Minnesota recently tweeted photos of gigantic goldfish on Keller Lake in Minnesota.

Leier says he hasn’t heard about overgrown goldfish on a local level in over six months but, “that doesn’t mean they’re not there.”

For him, Burnsville’s find is still cause for concern.

“In our eyes, any single one is definitely of concern. It doesn’t have to be five fish or 10 different ponds or 15 different times. Anytime it does happen, it is a concern to us.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, goldfish are regulated invasive species meaning they may not be released or planted in public waters.

A tropical fish store owner in Moorhead says goldfish being awarded as prizes at fairs during the summer may be contributing to the problem.

“Fairs use goldfish as prizes for kids to win and so, the kids go out, win this goldfish; they don’t really know much about it. The parents grab them a goldfish bowl because that’s what a goldfish bowl is called, and the goldfish actually outgrows that tank probably within three to six months,” explained Taner Ward with Exotic Fishkeepers.

If you no longer want a pet goldfish, Ward recommends contacting a veterinarian or local pet store.

“We do take in fish and we can rehome them to people who do have ponds,” he said.

“If you took the responsibility to buy a goldfish then take the responsibility to find somebody else that wants that goldfish rather than just trying to find some place else to dump it,” emphasized Leier.

If you happen to find or catch a giant goldfish while fishing, Leier says do not throw it back into the water and make sure to contact the Game and Fish Department.