Landowners Electronically Post 8% of State’s Total Area, New Law Begins August 1

BISMARCK, N.D. — Thousands of North Dakota landowners have electronically posted millions of acres of private land in what is believed to be the first system of its kind in the nation.

North Dakota’s Game and Fish Department opened the system for electronic posting in May.

The deadline to post was Thursday, in advance of fall hunting.

The 2021 North Dakota Legislature passed a law making electronic posting equal to physical posting.

It allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land for hunting and fishing activities only.

The law takes effect August 1st.

About 7,000 landowners posted 3.75 million acres, or about a little over 8% of the state’s total area.