Grand Forks Asks People To Limit Outdoor Water Usage

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Grand Forks city leaders are asking people to limit their outdoor water usage.

People are asked to voluntarily participate, it is not mandatory.

Starting Thursday, residential water users in odd numbered homes are asked to limit the watering of their lawns to between 4 am – 11 am on Mondays and Thursdays.

Residential water users in even numbered homes are asked to limit watering of lawns to between 4 am – 11 am on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Stream flows on the cities two water sources, the Red Lake River and Red River, continue to trend downward.