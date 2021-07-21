U.S. Border Travel Restrictions Extended, Gov. Burgum Calls It “Preposterous”

BISMARCK N.D. — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum calls it “preposterous”.

The Biden administration is extending non-essential travel restrictions at the northern and southern borders until August 21.

The administration is under fire for continuing to keep them in place more than a year into the pandemic, and after Canada announced it was reopening to vaccinated Americans on August 9.

Burgum says Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate “has surpassed our own”.

He says the Biden administration continues to stand in the way of a “long-overdue reopening of the border with our closest ally and trading partner.”