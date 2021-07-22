Governor And Ag Commissioner Stop By Polk County Farm to Survey Drought

POLK CO., Minn. — Governor Tim Walz and Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen are getting an up close look at drought conditions in Polk County.

They stopped by the Reitmeier Farm to see the impact the drought is having on producers in the western part of the state.

Walz says they are working to mobilize state and federal resources to help farmers and ranchers get through this difficult time.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought.

That’s up from 52% last week.