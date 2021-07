Man Dead After Crashing ATV Near Wadena, Minnesota

WADENA, Minn. — A 39-year-old man is dead in an ATV crash in rural Wadena, Minnesota.

The crash was reported around 6:30 Wednesday night.

Authorities found the man unresponsive near his ATV and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

They say it appears he lost control on a dirt road.

The man’s name is being withheld while family members are notified.