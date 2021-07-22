Moorhead Man Dies of Injuries From Tuesday Fire In House That Had a Daycare

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man injured in a fire Tuesday at a house that had a daycare has died of his injuries.

Moorhead city officials say 62-year-old Robert Blue of Moorhead died yesterday.

Police are investigating the cause of his death and his body has been sent to St. Paul for an autopsy.

Firefighters found smoke and flames in the upper story kitchen when they arrived.

Kids in the daycare downstairs at the time were not hurt.

The state fire marshal is also still investigating.

The initial amount of damage was $8,000.