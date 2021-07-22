Suspect in Moorhead payloader theft arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A man arrested Wednesday afternoon is jailed in Fargo is accused of stealing a new John Deere payloader from RDO Equipment in Moorhead.

Moorhead Police say the loader was stolen sometime between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The dealership discovered the theft and tracked it to Fargo with GPS.

It appears 42-year old Shane Duval drove the machine to the former Cretex Concrete lot at 1910 1st Avenue North.

Wednesday, a nearby worker became suspicious and questioned Duval who said he had just paid $26-million dollars for the property and was cleaning it up, moving gravel, and digging holes with the payloader.

Police arrived and arrested Duval on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Moorhead Police Captain Derik Swenson says a long-form felony theft charge is expected to be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s office against Duval.

Duval is known to law enforcement.

He was accused of making a bomb threat in the West Fargo Police Department’s parking lot five years ago.

In 2017, he was arrested for impersonating a federal law enforcement officer and theft of government property.

Duval has no permanent address.