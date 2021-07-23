Melinda’s Garden Moment: Keep It Zesty

Make sure you preserve the valuable zest in your garden herbs with this week's Melinda's Garden Moment

Preserve the flavor and zest of those few extra herbs you harvested from the garden or purchased at the market with proper storage.

Remove any discolored leaves and clip the bottom of the stems off at an angle.

Store thin leafy herbs like parsley and cilantro in a jar with an inch or two of water. Loosely cover with a plastic bag and store inside the refrigerator.

Prepare basil the same way but store it on the kitchen counter out of direct sunlight.

Change the water daily and remove any discolored leaves that develop. Your herbs can last for several weeks when stored this way.

Wrap thicker leafed herbs like sage, chives and thyme in a paper towel set inside a plastic bag and place in a warmer section of the fridge.

Gently wash the herbs in cool not cold water and pat them dry when you’re ready to use them.

I’m Melinda Myers, check out our website for this and other gardening tips.