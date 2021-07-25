Benefit for Rick’s Bar Bartender

A local business is helping out their fellow coworker by hosting a benefit in their honor

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Rick’s Bar hosted a silent auction and Jam Band in partnership with Lend A Hand Up for one of their bartenders Mark Hagen.

Mark, who is also known as “Box”, just had triple arterial bypass surgery and will be out of work for some time.

The free food offering and auction will help Mark with expenses.

“It’s going to help out with unexpected expenses. He is not going to be able to work for a long time. We just wanna do our part. Just let him know people here love him,” said bar manager Mike Cariveau.

To donate click this link