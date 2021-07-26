Fargo To Enact Mandatory Water Restrictions As Drought Persists

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo is enacting mandatory odd/even outdoor water restrictions effective at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 27.

People with an odd-numbered address may use water as normal on odd-numbered dates and vice versa.

There are no restrictions on essential water uses like showers and laundry.

Fargo will remain in this latest drought response phase until further action is taken by the city commission.

Last week, water use restrictions went into effect for people in Moorhead and Dilworth and many other cities across Minnesota.

It is due to the Department of Natural Resources drought warning phase.

Moorhead Public Service is asking people with an address ending in an even number to water lawns and wash cars on days ending with an even number, and vice versa for odd numbers.

You could face a fine for violating the watering restrictions in Moorhead.