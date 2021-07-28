Force Hire Winningest Coach in NAHL as Next Head Coach

Force hire Scott Langer from the Aberdeen Wings

FARGO, N.D. — It didn’t take very long for the Fargo Force to find their new bench boss. Scott Langer takes over just two weeks after Pierre-Paul Lamoureux left the position to be closer to his family.

You might as well call Langer DJ Khaled because all he does is win. His 637 victories in 17 seasons is the most all-time in the NAHL..

In the past five seasons with the Aberdeen Wings, Langer won the division every year and went to two Robertson Cup Finals winning one in 2019.

After going scorched earth on the league this year with 54 victories, Force general manager Cary Eades said one of his first calls was to the three-time coach of the year.

“When I had the opportunity to speak with cary about the job, he just had so much energy. They made me feel like I should take it,” Langer said. To leave a program like Aberdeen was extremely tough but I’m coming to one of the best in all the country. My wife and I knew we wanted to be in Fargo. We want to be here and win championships together.”

The Force are the defending western conference champions after getting to the Clark Cup final.