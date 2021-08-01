Fatal OHV Crash On North Dakota State Fairgrounds
MINOT, N.D. — The North Dakota State Fair in Minot ends with a tragic fatal crash on the fairgrounds.
The driver of an off highway vehicle swerved and struck a parked vehicle in the parking lot Sunday morning around 12:40.
The male driver and female passenger were both thrown from the OHV and the driver died.
The passenger has serious, non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Minot hospital.
Both victims are from Mandan.
Names have not yet been released.