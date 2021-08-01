Moorhead Man Wanted on Warrants Arrested During Robbery Investigation

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A robbery suspect is taken into custody after a search warrant is carried out by Red River Valley SWAT and High Plains Fugitive Task Force.

They arrested 20-year-old Miko Henry of Moorhead for several felony warrants, including felon in possession of a firearm, in the 1800 block of 20th Street South.

Police were initially called about a reported robbery around 20th Street and 18th Avenue South just after midnight.

The victim says a man implied he had a weapon during the robbery.

Officers spotted Henry during the investigation.

He has not been charged with the robbery at this time.

The investigation is still active.