West Fargo Mandatory But Non-Enforceable Water Restrictions Begin Tuesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo is following the lead of Fargo and Moorhead by implementing water restrictions.

Starting tomorrow the city will enact mandatory but non-enforceable odd/even outdoor water use restrictions.

There are no restrictions on essential water uses such as shower, laundry or toilet usage.

The city is entering Phase 2 of its drought response.