Trial Begins For Chiropractor Accused of Killing Four People In Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D.– An attorney for a chiropractor accused in the gruesome killings of four people at a Mandan property management firm says the case amounts to a rush to judgment based on bad information that led to the wrong conclusion.

Forty-seven-year-old Chad Isaak, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb in April 2019.

The prosecutor said during her opening statements that the evidence is like pieces of a puzzle that will paint a clear picture of Isaak’s guilt when completed.

“They will also show you how they use photos to locate that suspect vehicle in Washburn, North Dakota and how they were able to identify it as a white Ford pickup belonging to the defendant, Chad Isaak,” said prosecutor Karlei Neufeld.

Defense attorney Bruce Quick countered that police were under pressure to solve the case quickly and overlooked or ignored other possible suspects.

Property management officials have said they had few interactions with Isaak and have no idea about a possible motive.

Testimony could last up at least two weeks.