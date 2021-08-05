Gov. Walz Says Financial Relief Could Be Coming For Drought Stricken Producers

REDWOOD COUNTY, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz got an earful at Farmfest in Redwood County from farmers and ranchers seeking drought relief.

Most of the state is in a severe or extreme drought.

Agriculture officials say livestock and specialty crop farmers are hardest hit because their insurance generally covers less than corn and soybean farmers.

Walz and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman say they will support an emergency financial relief package for farmers in a special session next month.

Hortman says a financial relief package could be modeled after previous aid that lawmakers approved after flooding.