Wife of Mandan Murder Victim Talks About Learning About His Affair

BISMARCK, N.D. — The wife of a man killed in an attack at a Mandan property management firm testifies that comments she made about having her husband “taken out” if he ever cheated were made in jest.

“At first I was very angry, very man but to get through it I had to remember how I felt for him because I didn’t have him to ask how he felt about me,” said Jackie Fakler.

Robert Fakler’s widow, Jackie, acknowledged that she had once joked about hurting him.

But she says that was before she learned from homicide investigators that he may have been cheating.

Forty-seven-year-old chiropractor Chad Isaak of Washburn is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and three employees in April 2019.

Isaak’s trailer home was managed by the business.

The trial is expected to run through next week.