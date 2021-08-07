Hope Inc. hosts softball game for athletes with mobility challenges

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) – August and September are busy months for a local nonprofit that promotes activities for people of all abilities.

Hope Inc. is hosting several softball tournaments in the coming weeks in both Moorhead and Grand Forks.

Hope Inc. took on Herzog Roofing this morning in a softball game open to everyone to play in, no matter their abilities.

“I was a little skeptical wondering what i was going to get myself into but i found out that it is a really great cause its a lot of fun even though we really got beat bad,” said Sally Askeleson.

“I think it’s awesome. I think we had a great time. These guys have fun too we just really enjoy it so it’s good,” said Vance Gray.

The Athletics hit home runs and stole bases and it’s not easy to swing a bat and roll down to first base in a wheelchair.

Hope inc encourages anyone of all ages to come out and participate.

“Giving them this opportunity is just wonderful, and having this facility is kind of an eye opener its just really fun and im glad they get the chance to participate just like everyone else does,” Sally Askeleson said.

“Come watch it everyone is having so much fun and see the smiles on everyone face its good to see them live and watch them play,” Vance Gray said.

There is still time to form a team if you are interested in playing softball with the organization.