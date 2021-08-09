UND becomes first university to partner with U.S. Space Force

UND President Andy Armacost & Space Force General John W Raymond sign Memorandum of Understanding. 8/9/2021

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The University of North Dakota will be the first participant in the U.S. Space Force’s University Partnership Program.

Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, General John Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, and UND President Andrew Armacost gathered for the signing of a memorandum of understanding.

Hoeven says UND’s selection will position North Dakota to train the next generation of scientists, while also leading in cutting-edge research projects.

The Space Force will work with UND and other partners to recruit, educate, develop and retain a highly-skilled, technically-competent workforce.