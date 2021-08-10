Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand gives West Fargo girl the trip of her dreams

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Using cupcakes and a magical touch of royalty, a Moorhead teen is helping make a West Fargo girl’s dream come true.

Dressed up as Princess Elena at the 9th Annual Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand, KVRR’s Raya Quttaineh got to meet the 16-year-old who’s getting her wish granted.

More than 3,000 homemade cupcakes sit at Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand in Moorhead.

“I’m feeling pretty good because there’s so many people here and I love doing this,” said Addie Loerzel of Addie’s Royal Cupcake Stand.

But the sweet treats aren’t the only thing bringing people out.

“It’s amazing,” said one person dressed as Princess Snow White. “It’s so much fun to engage with our community and get to meet the youth and it’s just so much fun.”

Snow White is one of many Disney princesses at the Cupcake Stand helping make a West Fargo girl’s dream come true.

Sixteen-year-old Haley Brossart has cerebral palsy. Her dream is to visit Disney and SeaWorld in Florida.

“I want to visit the parks and see the princesses,” she said.

Haley’s dream is being made possible by the Sunshine Foundation, an organization Addie has been working with since she was 7 years old.

“In 2013 when I got my dream come true from Sunshine Foundation, that made me really feel good and so I wanted that for others,” Addie explained.

Haley is the first local recipient to have her wish granted since Addie began her Cupcake Stand eight years ago.

Addie said, “I’ve known Haley for a long time and when we found out that she was on the waiting list, we were like, ‘We want to help her dream come true to go to Disney World like I did when I was 7 years old.'”

“I was super happy and my smile was big,” Haley said.

Her mom says they plan on taking the trip to Florida either this fall or winter.