Cramer, Cruz, introduce bills to ban federal mask and vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz have introduced legislation that would prohibit federal mandates requiring face coverings and COVID-19 vaccines.

Cramer says the “No Mask Mandates Act” would end President Biden’s executive order related to mask mandates on public property, end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask mandate affecting transportation, while also prohibiting similar federal mandates in the future.

“When it comes to handling COVID-19, Americans are self-governed people who have more than enough information available to them on how to talk to their doctor and figure out what is best for themselves and their families” Cramer said.

“Efforts by the Biden Administration and its allies to bully or force people to comply with mask and vaccine mandates, even though their guidance has been inconsistent and haphazard throughout the pandemic, will only succeed at infringing upon the rights of the American people.”

Cramer says the “No Vaccine Mandates Act” includes provisions to make it unlawful to require someone to receive any COVID-19 vaccine originally approved by the Food and Drug Administration under the Emergency Use Authorization without first obtaining the patient’s informed consent. It would also require parental consent before administering a COVID vaccine to people under 18 years of age.