Fargo School board implements mask mandate for new school year

The Fargo School Board Tuesday night, by a six to three vote, approved the mask mandate beginning Monday, August 16.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo School board members vote require masks for students and staff for the upcoming school year.

“The mitigation strategies that K-12 schools were asked to consider for implementation of this school year involved the universal masking of students and staff, making sure that we are following whatever we can in terms of best practices for HVAC practices and promoting hand washing and good respiratory etiquette as well,” Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi said.

“The decision that we made last night really is broad and flexible because it gives the district the direction to follow the guidance of Fargo Cass Public Health and other leading health agencies like Center for Disease Control,” Fargo School Board President Rebecca Knutson said.

Parents against the policy say the decision for students to wear masks at school should be up to the parents.

“We did not elect the school board, the superintendent was not hired, no one makes medical decisions on behalf of children except their parents,” Cassie Schmidt said.

Those who agree with the school board say it is important to do what’s right for the children.

“I trust the doctors, when I’m sick I go to the doctor. So, I’m trusting them just as we are trusting you all to do what is right for these children,” Faith Dixon said.

“If we take masking away we risk having many children out of school and away from learning and we risk having to hold classes or schools potentially quarantined. It’s a serious threat to our community, it’s a serious threat to our schools. One theme to promote here is that masking is the best way to keep our schools open this year,” Sanford Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Clifford Mauriello said.

Masks are required for all riders and drivers on Fargo Public Schools (FPS) transportation, including school buses and activity buses due to a federal requirement.

Other schools in the area do not have mask requirements, with Moorhead recommending mask usage and West Fargo Public Schools, leaving that decision up to the students.