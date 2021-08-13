Concordia College announces masking & vaccination plans

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Concordia College has new Covid-19 vaccine and masking policies beginning Monday, Aug. 16.

The college strongly encourages employees and students to get their shot.

Students in college sponsored travel of two days or more are expected to be vaccinated.

Professors and instructors may require masks to be worn in classes, labs and studios unless an accommodation is approved. Teachers are not expected to make virtual learning an option if students don’t want to wear a mask. Those who don’t follow the rules will be asked to leave the room which will count as an unexcused absence.

