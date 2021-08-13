Fargo Cass Public Health asks city & county leaders to follow CDC guidelines

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Cass Public Health officials are drafting a letter to send to Fargo, West Fargo and Cass County leaders urging them to follow CDC guidelines regarding masks.

The decision comes a day after Cass County was placed in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission rates.

In communities with high levels of transmission, the CDC recommends masking in indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status and social distancing.

Director of Public Health at Fargo Cass says local health officials are trying to be proactive rather than reactive.

“It’s really hard to get people to want to do mitigation strategies when they just are kind of saying, ‘Well, it’s not going to happen here. It’s not as bad as it was,’ but that’s the exact thing that we’re trying to prevent, and the problem with this Delta variant is it moves much quicker,” Desi Fleming said.

The North Dakota Department of Health confirms the Delta variant is the likely predominant variant in the state.