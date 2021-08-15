Child Injured After Falling From Third Floor Apartment Window in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A two-year-old child is taken to Altru Hospital after falling from a third-floor apartment window in Grand Forks.

Police were called to an address on the 200 block of 1st Avenue North a little before 8:30 Saturday night.

The child was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Sgt. Jay Middleton says the fall appears to be accidental.

An investigation is under way.