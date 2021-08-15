Minnesota GOP Chair Ignores Calls To Resign After Friend & Donor is Arrested

Courtesy: MNGOP

EDINA, Minn. — Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan is fighting back as several Minnesota lawmakers call on her to step down after a close friend and donor was indicted and arrested on underage sex trafficking charges.

Carnahan released a statement saying that she does not plan to resign and wrote that it is “disappointing that leaders in our party are now using guilt by association to demand my resignation.”

Friend and donor, 30-year-old Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, faces five counts of sex trafficking of a minor and other federal charges.

A 19-year-old Minnesota woman was also arrested on the same charges and is reportedly linked to Lazzaro.

Rep. Jeremy Munson of the four-member New House GOP caucus calling for Carnahan’s resignation over the Lazzaro arrest.

The statement also calls into question non-disclosure agreements between members of the party board and the Minnesota GOP.

Republican National Committeewoman and Executive Committee member Barb Sutter is also calling for Carnahan’s resignation.

The 15-member state Executive Committee is meeting at 9 p.m. Sunday to discuss next steps.