Trey Lance Sees Considerable Playing Time In 49ers First Preseason Game

The former Bison succeeded Jimmy Garoppolo after the first possession and remained under center through the 3rd quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (KVRR) – It’s the time of the year when pro Bison take to the gridiron. For Trey Lance, it was the first and he wasted no time making an impact. The 2019 FCS Champion tossed an 80-yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield, part of the 128 yards he threw for. Lance was 5-14 on completions with the second most attempts out of the three quarterbacks that played (Lance, Garoppolo, and Josh Rosen). He was also sacked four times. It is preseason but the joy of throwing his first touchdown didn’t get lost on the Jerry Rice Award winner.

“Super exciting,” he said. “It’s kind of the moment you dream of scoring your first touchdown. Even though it’s preseason, it’s pretty cool. With my teammates, those guys in that locker room. They were so excited for me and for Trent making that play. So it was for sure a special moment. With I had taken advantage of the opportunities that were given a few times, especially at the end of the half, starting that first drive of the second half but it was awesome to be out there playing again. I have great guys around me. Obviously, just need to do a little better job getting those guys the ball.”

The 49ers visit former Bison Easton Stick and Chargers next Sunday.