Two Men Working on Stalled Vehicle Victims of Hit-And-Run in Becker County

BECKER CO., Minn. — Two people working on a stalled vehicle in Becker County are the victims of a hit and run.

Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Clifford Warren of Ogema and 56-year-old Duane Warren of White Earth were working on the vehicle on County Highway 34 around 6 Thursday night when they were hit by a vehicle.

Both men were airlifted to Fargo where their conditions are currently unknown.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or White Earth Police Department.