Bob Dylan Accused of Grooming 12-Year-Old To Sexually Abuse in 1960s

NEW YORK — Legendary singer-songwriter and Minnesota native Bob Dylan is being sued by a woman who claims he groomed her to sexually abuse her when she was 12 in the 1960s.

The lawsuit filed in New York only identifies the plaintiff as “J.C.”.

She claims Dylan plied her with drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in 1965.

The alleged abuse by the now-81-year-old “Like a Rolling Stone” singer and songwriter occurred multiple times according to the suit.

J.C. says the emotional effects have been long-lasting and she has had to seek medical treatment.

Dylan’s spokesman told The Post, “This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.”