End of Watch Ride honors Officer Cody Holte

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness of first responders lost in the line of duty rolls into Grand Forks.

Beyond the Call of Duty End of Watch Ride made at stop at the main entrance plaza of Ralph Engelstad Arena to honor Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte. He was killed in the line of duty while an eviction notice was being served in May 2020.

Six riders are traveling more than 22,000 miles to visit cities and police departments across the country to honor 338 men and women lost in the line of duty in 2020.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember group is made up of motorcycle riders from Washington state who escort a memorial trailer to each stop to honor fallen officers from the year before. They are on a mission to not only pay their respects, but to help families of the fallen however they can.