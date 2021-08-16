Power restored in Moorhead

MPS is currently experiencing a widespread outage. Crews have been dispatched and are troubleshooting the cause.

UPDATE: At approximately 12:46 PM MPS had a widespread outage that affected 17,172 customers.

The cause of the outage was due to a relay failure on the 115kV transmission line.

Crews worked quickly and safely as possible to restore power by 1:02 PM.

Again, we apologize for the inconvenience and greatly appreciated your patience!

MOORHEAD, MN (KVRR) — There are reports of widespread power outages in Moorhead at this hour.

According to the Moorhead Public Service Facebook page:

