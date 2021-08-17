Sanford Health offers remote community vaccination clinic

First round of Pfizer vaccines were given at the Arbors at McCormick Park apartment complex.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A remote vaccination clinic is making it easier for people in one apartment complex to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Sanford Health is giving people living at the Arbors at McCormick Park apartment complex the chance to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Officials say it’s a convenient way for those who may find it more difficult to get to a vaccination center.

“There’s transportation, there’s a lack of knowledge, there’s language barriers, which can be very intimidating. It’s really hard coming into a space that you’re not familiar with. So, by coming where they are comfortable, where there’s an interpreter available and with people that they know they’re more trusting and more willing to take that vaccine,” Sanford Health’s Case Management and Community Nursing Director Melissa Erickson said.

Sanford Health expects to be back at the apartment complex to give out the second round of doses.