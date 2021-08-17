UPDATE: West Fargo Police Believe Missing Teens Left on Their Own

WEST FARGO, N.D. — (9:45 p.m. update) West Fargo Police Department and surrounding law enforcement agencies continue to search for Hill and Tibiatowski.

At this time, they believe the juveniles left on their own.

They ask the metro to continue to look for these juveniles and call (701) 515-5500 if they see them or know their whereabouts.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

Two teens are reported missing and according to West Fargo Police Department, possibly endangered.

14-year-old Austin Hill is a white male, last seen wearing an orange hat, grey shirt and black shorts.

13-year-old Sophia Tibiatowski is a white female and was last last seen wearing a grey shirt and black leggings.

Police say both teens were last seen in West Fargo in the area of the 600 Block of 1st Avenue East and the department believes they left on their own.

Both are known to frequent West Fargo, Fargo and Moorhead addresses.

If you have any information on the teens, contact: West Fargo Police Department (701) 515-5500.