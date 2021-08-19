Activists call for mask mandate in Fargo-Moorhead area schools

FARGO (KVRR) – Some Fargo-Moorhead area parents are calling for local school districts to mandate face coverings.

The Community Alliance for Responsible Education is asking for mask requirements to be established in all F-M area schools.

“We’ve had enough of increasingly transmissible and potentially lethal variants of this virus because of that uncontrolled spread. Our children deserve as students to be in school and in person as safely as humanly possible” according to CARE spokesperson Lori Kline.

The CDC recently designated Cass County as having a “substantial COVID-19 transmission rate.” As a result, Fargo-Cass Public Health is recommending that masks be worn in indoor public places.

Fargo Public Schools requires masks to be worn by students, staff and visitors. Moorhead and West Fargo schools currently do not have mandates on face coverings.

CARE calls itself “a grassroots collection of concerned parents, teachers, staff, administration, and citizens in and around the Fargo-Moorhead area.”

“We trust science, listen to local and national public health officials, and believe in the power of community.”