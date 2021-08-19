MSUM kicks off Welcome Week

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota State University Moorhead kicks off the start of a new school year with Welcome Week.

The university is welcoming in dragons as they get settled into their dorms ahead of classes beginning Monday.

To make the transition easier and more enjoyable, the university’s Dragon Move-In Crew, which includes students, alumni and President Anne Blackhurst, helped new students get into their homes for the year.

“It’s hard to even find the words to describe how exciting it is to see students moving in, to see them here with their families and to see their excitement about being on campus. They’ve made a great choice in MSUM, it’s a great day to be a dragon,” Blackhurst said.

Students will get to experience many welcome week events including the opening ceremony with the Lighting of the Dragon.