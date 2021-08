Semi tanker crashes, gets stuck between guardrail and bridge on I-94

1/3

2/3

3/3

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi pulling a tanker went off the freeway and got wedged between a guardrail and bridge pillars Thursday morning near Fergus Falls.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near exit 62 on I-94.

Injuries to the driver were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.