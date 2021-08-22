Move-In Day For Students At Concordia Where Masks Will Be Required In Class

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia College in Moorhead is requiring face masks in all classes, labs and studios beginning on the first day of class which is Thursday.

Students spent the day getting moved into the college to get ready for the start of classes.

They head off Monday to “Hands For Change” service projects around the community.

Concordia is also strongly encouraging all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The college will keep the mask mandate in effect until its review in mid-September.