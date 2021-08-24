City of Grand Forks to bus students to school following bus company suspending routes

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The City of Grand Forks will allow students to use its buses after Dietrich Bus Service temporarily suspended its routes for Grand Forks Public Schools on Monday.

The district reassures parents it will have regular buses available beginning Thursday and will let them know about its specific plans on Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner says families will not have to buy bus tickets and the district will come up for a reimbursement plan for those who bought theirs for Dietrich Busing.