Greenwood Fire doubles in size in 24 hours

courtesy, Fox9

ISABELLA, Minn. (FOX 9) – The Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest more than doubled in size in the last 24 hours, now estimated to be nearly 19,500 acres. At last check, the fire was 0% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said Monday’s warm temperatures and gusty winds paired with the extremely dry vegetation fueled fire activity. A fire cloud was visible for miles in all directions and smoke and ash from the fire were reported as far away as Lutsen and Grand Marais.

The fire is threatening homes, cabins and recreational sites. New evacuations were triggered Monday north of State Highway 1 and east of the Slate Lake area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for McDougal Lake, Sand Lake, the Highway 2 corridor and north of Highway 1 near East and West Chub lakes, Jackpot, Slate Lake and the Mitawan Lake Road area.

Lake County Emergency Management has evacuated at least 159 dwellings so far.

The Red Cross shelter was moved from the Finland Community Center to the Municipal Center in Babbitt for those who have been evacuated.