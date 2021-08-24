Seniors Dixon, Teiken, Ready to Lead Moorhead Football

UND commits are part of stellar defense

MOORHEAD, Minn — Moorhead football is coming off an historic 2020 season. The Spuds showed their dominance going 7-0 scoring over 300 points and holding opponents to just 38, however much of that offensive production has gone D-1 paving the way for new faces.

Two of them are seniors Jamal Dixon and Jack Teiken. Dixon will see action at running back and on the other side of the ball at safety where he’ll look to live up to his nickname island boy.

Teiken gets to run some routes at tight end and then switch over to the d causing pressure off the edge.

Head coach Kevin Feeney says both have show their ability to lead in more ways than one.

“Both of them have grown maturity wise a ton and both of them would say their understanding of the playbook has gone exponentially,” Feeney said, “Those two are able to play at a lot higher speed. You saw that midway through last year and that’s why they had the seasons they did and the interest that they did. Now it’s their time to shoulder that load where they’re the seniors and have to get our next group ready to go.”

“You really have to step up. Lead by example,” Dixon said. “Not too much talking. You just have to go out there and work hard so others can work hard after watching you.”

“Having that experience on the defensive side of the ball is definitely something were going to use for our advantage and were going to show these young guys how to show up to practice everyday and work their butts off, Teiken said. “When it comes to game, just stay locked in and ready to go.”

The interest Feeney mentioned was from North Dakota where Dixon and Teiken committed this summer, however if you think that’s distracted them from their goals this season think again.

“Their relaxed and when I say that it’s now how they are on the field but know you just get to focus on being a Moorhead Spud,” Feeney said. “That’s what’s most important right now and they’re future is bright. I think they’ve done a great job of making that a priority and the guys around them have really relished in that role.”

“Nothing has really changed. Still working hard,” Dixon said. “Come out here and doing the best I can. Go home. Rest. Come back. Do the same. Keep putting in the working and trying to lead.”

The Spuds open up next Thursday at home against St Cloud Tech.