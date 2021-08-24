State collection program takes in 130 tons of chemicals

BISMARCK, N.D. – A state collection program has taken in about 130 tons of chemicals this year.

The state Project Safe Sent Program gives farmers, ranchers, pesticide handlers, government agencies and homeowners a way to dispose of herbicides and pesticides they can’t use for free.

The state Agriculture Department said collections in 12 communities this year totaled more than 258,100 pounds of unusable pesticides.

Nearly 350 farmers, ranchers, applicators, homeowners and others took part in the program. Last year the program collected about 57 tons at eight sites. The record is nearly 261 tons, set in 2019.