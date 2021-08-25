Burgum will not require COVID-19 vaccine for state employees

Gov. Doug Burgum receives a COVID-19 vaccination.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he no plans to order state employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We’re going to keep focusing on education, not mandates. The mandates seem to have a bad reaction in our state. They probably work somewhere, here they probably have the reverse effect” Burgum said.

The latest CDC figures show a vaccination rate in the state of slightly over 41%. Nearly 314,000 people are fully vaccinated.

Burgum says he’s hoping that FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will encourage more people to get their shots.

Burgum says the pandemic has turned into a political debate and says he’d expect resistance if he were to impose a vaccine requirement for state workers.