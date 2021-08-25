Devils Lake strip club shooter sentenced

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A Florida man who prosecutors say fired gunshots into a strip club on the outskirts of Devils Lake on Feb. 13 has been sentenced five years in prison.

Ramsey County State’s Attorney Beau Cummings says 23 year-old Mauricio Colindres of Miami pleaded guilty to three felonies in connection with the shooting at Wally’s Wild West Roadhouse.

Cummings says one victim was hit by gunfire in the incident and suffered a non life threating injury.

A co-defendant, Alex Spara, has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 7. Spara is accused of providing the gun that was used in the shooting.