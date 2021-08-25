Parent group says it has signatures to recall four Fargo school board members

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – A parent group says it has the necessary signatures needed for a special election to recall four members of the Fargo School Board. The Recall Fargo School Board Committee represents those upset with what they say is a board that does not listen and does not represent constituents.

Allie Ollenburger, one of the organizers of the recall attempt, told the board they have gone too far. “Too many times you’re not listening, and your not engaging, not making the right decisions for our kids.”

Ollenburger said the group has collected enough signatures for all four board members. The North Dakota Secretary of State would have to validate the petition signatures for the recall election to proceed.

The four board members being targeted for recall include Seth Holden, Tracie Newman, Nikkie Gullickson, and Jim Johnson.

Ollenburger, Alexis Scott, Jon Anas, and Glen Wilcox are the challengers.